White House Unveils Timeline of Trump Decision to Fire Comey

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The White House provided a timeline of key events leading up to President Donald Trump’s decision to dismiss Comey.

"We have received several inquiries to clarify the timeline of the President’s decision [to remove Comey]," an administration official said on Wednesday, as quoted by White House pool reports, and provided a statement with a bullet-pointed timeline. "We are providing the below information on background."

Since Trump’s inauguration on January 20, according to the timeline provided by the administration official, the president lost confidence in Comey.

On May 3, the timeline revealed, Trump was inclined to terminate Comey after watching his testimony. On Monday, Trump met with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to discuss reasons for firing Comey, the timeline showed.

© AP Photo/ Cliff Owen Before Getting Axed, Ex-FBI Chief Reportedly Sought More Funds for Russia Probe

On Tuesday, May 9, the Deputy Attorney General sent his written recommendation to Sessions, who then sent his written recommendation to Trump.

Last week, Comey told the Senate Intelligence Committee that the FBI was engaged in an active probe into possible ties between Trump and Russia.

Russia has repeatedly refuted the US allegations of meddling, characterizing them as absurd, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying Moscow did not have official contacts with the Trump's team during the presidential campaign.