Register
04:06 GMT +311 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial in Boise, Idaho

    Anne Frank Memorial in Idaho Tagged With Racist, Anti-Semitic Graffiti

    © AP Photo/ Troy Maben
    US
    Get short URL
    28130

    On Tuesday, it was discovered that an Anne Frank memorial in Boise, Idaho, has been vandalized with racist and anti-Semitic messages.

    Handcuffs
    Ruben Diaz
    Disgraced Reporter Arrested for Terrorizing Jewish Community Centers
    The graffiti on Boise’s Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial, written with a permanent marker, was reportedly so bad that the tablets will need to be replaced, which the city estimates will cost $20,000.

    “Both tags appeared to have been written on with a permanent marker, which was bleeding into the stone,” the Idaho Statesman reported. “Both tablets will have to be replaced, he said. In removing the tags, Boise’s Parks and Recreation Department used chemicals that also removed ink from the tablets’ engraved lettering. Those letters are too shallow to be re-inked.”

    In addition to anti-Semitic slurs, the vandal also wrote that black people aren’t human, underneath the first paragraph of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

    "While we are deeply disheartened by this senseless destruction, this use of divisive and demeaning language only emboldens our mission," The Wassmuth Center for Human Rights wrote in a Facebook post. "Promoting human rights in our community is more important now than ever, and an act of vandalism such as this demonstrates the need for Boiseans to recommit themselves to ensuring all our schools and institutions are safe and welcoming for every member of the human family. They can deface the Universal Declaration of Human Rights tablet, but they can’t destroy its message of human dignity."

    A picture released in 1959 shows a portrait of Anne Frank who died of typhus in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in May 1945 at the age of 15
    © AFP 2017/ ANNE FRANK FONDS
    Unhappy Ending: 1925 Book Inscribed by Anne Frank Acquired by US Museum
    The Boise Police Department is investigating the vandalism, but so far they do not have any suspects. There are no surveillance cameras in the park where the memorial stands.

    The Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect in New York City issued a statement about the vandalism, calling it “unfathomable evil.”

    "This act of unfathomable evil demonstrates how we, as a society, have not yet reached the world of Anne Frank's dreams," Steven Goldstein, executive director of the center, wrote in the statement. "That's why our organization now focuses so strongly on contemporary injustice. It is on us, or Aleynu as we say in Hebrew, to take a stand for goodness in today's world just as Anne asked all of us to do in her diary. Never forget and never again, so help us God."

    Related:

    Queen Elizabeth II to Visit Nazi Camp Where Anne Frank Died
    Anne Frank helper dies aged 100
    Trump: Anti-Semitism in US ‘Has to Stop, Going to Stop’
    US Charges Missouri Man With Threats Against Jewish Community Centers
    New York Governor Orders Investigation Into Bomb Threats Against Jewish Centers
    Tags:
    Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial, Racism, Jewish, Anti-Semitism, Anne Frank, Idaho, Boise
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Brigitte Macron: Meet the New First Lady of the French Republic
    Brigitte Macron: Meet the New First Lady of the French Republic
    Giving the Boot
    Trump to Comey: You're Fired!
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok