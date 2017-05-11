US Slaps New Duties on Chinese, German Steel Tube Products

© AP Photo/ Andy Wong EU Slaps Anti-Dumping Duties on Chinese Steel Imports Angering Beijing

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States announced new import taxes on steel tube products from six countries, the Department of Commerce said in a statement.

"Today, US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced the initiation of new countervailing duty (CVD and/or antidumping duty (AD) investigations of cold-drawn mechanical tubing from China, Germany, Italy, India, Korea, and Switzerland," the statement said Wednesday.

The move came after five US steel producers filed a petition on April 19 with the Commerce Department seeking relief from the effects of dumped and subsidized merchandise on the US market.

"The Department will act swiftly to ensure that everyone trades on a level playing field," Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said, according to the statement. "We will defend American workers and businesses with every tool at our disposal."

In 2016, imports of cold-drawn mechanical tubing from the six countries were valued at $152 million.