House Speaker Ryan: Ex-FBI Chief Lost 'Confidence' From Democrats, Republicans

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Former FBI Director James Comey lost confidence from Congressional Democrats and Republicans, US House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said in an interview.

"James Comey… had just basically lost the confidence of a lot of Republicans and a lot of Democrats," Ryan told Fox News on Wednesday.

Ryan also said he he does not support the idea of designating a special prosecutor for an investigation into Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

When asked about an appointment of a special prosecutor, Ryan said, "I don't think that's a good idea."

© AP Photo/ Cliff Owen Before Getting Axed, Ex-FBI Chief Reportedly Sought More Funds for Russia Probe

Earlier on Wednesday, the White House said US Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein would likely replace Comey to lead the Trump-Russia probe.

Tuesday’s termination of Comey comes during an investigation by the House of Representatives into Russia's alleged meddling in US elections and a Senate probe of allegations that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia.

Russia has repeatedly refuted the US allegations of meddling, characteriigin them as absurd, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying Moscow did not have official contacts with the Trump's team during the presidential campaign.