New York City Teacher Fired for Yanking Headscarf Off Eight-Year-Old Student

Oghenetega Edah, 31, was substitute teaching at the Bennington School in the Bronx last Tuesday when the alleged incident with Safa Alzockary, eight, occurred.

“It was scary,” Alzockary told the New York Daily News.

Edah had reportedly asked the girl to move from his chair, and when she refused, she claims that he told her he was going to take her headscarf.

“I’m taking it off,” he said as he pulled the wrap off her head, causing an injury to her right eye, police say.

The girl was taken to the hospital, where doctors determined there was no permanent damage.

“This alleged behavior is completely unacceptable,” a statement from Michael Aciman, a Department of Education spokesman, said. “This individual was removed from the school immediately and his employment has been terminated.”

Edah, who began working as a substitute teacher in January, has not been arrested or charged with a crime. The school board says that he had a clean disciplinary record until the alleged incident.