US Senate Homeland Security Committee May Launch Separate Trump-Russia Probe

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Senate Homeland Security Committee may launch another probe into President Donald Trump’s alleged ties to Russia after the controversial firing of former FBI Director James Comey, committee chairman Ron Johnson said in a statement on Wednesday.

“I don’t like doing duplication of effort, I think the Intel Panel was the best place to begin this investigation, but we may have to go beyond that,” Johnson stated.

Earlier on Wednesday, the White House said US Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein would likely replace Comey to lead the Trump-Russia probe.

In addition, the White House does not believe a special prosecutor is needed to assist the investigation.

Congressional Democrats have criticized Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ role in Comey’s termination, citing his decision to recuse himself from having any part in the ongoing investigation.

Tuesday’s termination of Comey comes during an investigation by the House of Representatives into Russia's alleged meddling in US elections and a Senate probe of allegations that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia.

Russia has repeatedly refuted the US allegations of meddling, characteriigin them as absurd, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying Moscow did not have official contacts with the Trump's team during the presidential campaign.