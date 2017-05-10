Mattis Names Ex-Senator McCain Aide US Asst. Defense Secretary for Europe, NATO

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Goffus was most recently a member of the US Senate Armed Services Committee and lead advisor to its chairman, Senator John McCain, on military strategy, counterterrorism and foreign policy issues in US Central Command and European Command.

"Thomas Goffus has been selected for appointment to the Senior Executive Service and for assignment as the deputy assistant secretary of defense for Europe and NATO," the release stated.

A retired US Air Force Colonel, Goffus graduated from the US Air Force Academy and the Naval War College.

Mattis also assigned Elbridge Andrew Colby as deputy assistant secretary for strategy and force development, and Pete Giambastiani as deputy assistant secretary for legislative affairs.