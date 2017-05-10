White House Encourages US Justice Dept. to Complete Russia-Trump Probe

© REUTERS/ James Lawler Duggan Acting FBI Director McCabe to Replace Comey in Senate Intel. Committee Hearing - Chairman

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Department of Justice is encouraged to complete the ongoing Trump-Russia investigation despite President Donald Trump’s termination of former FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday, White House Deputy Spokesperson Sarah Sanders said during a press briefing.

"We encourage them to complete this investigation so we can put it behind us and we can continue to see exactly what we’ve been saying for nearly a year, there’s no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia," Sander stated on Wednesday.

US Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein would likely lead the Trump-Russia investigation, Sanders added.

The Trump administration believes that an appointment of a special prosecutor for the investigation into the alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US election and collusion with the Trump campaign is not needed at this time

"We don't think it is necessary," Sanders stated in response to a possible designation of a special prosecutor. "We have got a House [of Representatives] committee, a Senate committee and the Department of Justice all working on this."