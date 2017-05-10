Acting FBI Director McCabe to Replace Comey in Senate Intel. Committee Hearing

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr said in a statement on Wednesday that Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Acting Director Andrew McCabe is set to testify before the Committee in a hearing on global threats set for Thursday.

"Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe will testify before an open hearing of the Senate Intel. Cmte. Tomorrow," Burr stated via Twitter.

Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe will testify before an open hearing of the Senate Intel Cmte tomorrow. — Richard Burr (@SenatorBurr) 10 мая 2017 г.

​On Tuesday, the White House announced President Donald Trump’s decision to terminate Comey on recommendations of the US attorney general and his deputy.

Trump said he fired Comey because the he was not able to effectively do his job as director if the FBI.