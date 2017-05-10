US Vice President Pence on Comey's Dismissal: 'Right Decision, Right Time'

© AP Photo/ Evan Vucci Assange Mocks FBI Chief Comey's Dismissal by Suggesting He Join Wikileaks

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, the FBI director was fired because, according to the administration of US President Donald Trump, he mishandled the probe into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server during her term as Secretary of State. Trump fired Comey based on the recommendation of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Trump scolded Comey in a letter announcing his dismissal, stating, "You are not able to effectively lead" the FBI. As such, a change in leadership was necessary to rebuild trust between the White House and law enforcement.

"Right decision, right time," Pence told NBC in response to a question about President Donald Trump firing Comey on Tuesday evening.

He also said that Comey's dismissal is not related to the probe into Trump team's alleged ties with Russia.

"President Trump is not under investigation… There is no evidence of collusion between our campaign and any Russian officials," Pence stated.

Pence told reporters there is no need to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US election despite the firing of Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey because Congress is handling the investigations into the matter.

"The facts that are in the public today are very clear," Pence stated. "The President and I remain confident that the committees in the House [of Representatives] and the Senate that are looking into every aspect of issues that arise out of last year's election will be able to do their work and do it in an orderly way."

Comey told the Senate Intelligence Committee last week that the FBI was engaged in an active probe into possible ties between Trump and Russia.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied allegations of interfering in US elections, and have characterized the charges as an absurd attempt to distract the US public from revelations of corruption and other domestic concerns.