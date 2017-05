WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein are interviewing possible interim FBI directors including Comey’s deputy, Andrew McCabe, CNN reported citing a Justice Department official.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump fired Comey on the recommendation of both Sessions and Rosenstein.

CNN reported that between four and eight candidates are being considered, and the pool is not limited to current FBI officials. McCabe is expected to remain deputy director if he does not fill the position.