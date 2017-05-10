New Trump-Russia Probe to 'Impede' Ongoing Probe - US Senate Majority Leader

"Today we’ll no doubt hear calls for a new investigation, which could only serve to impede the current work being done to not only discover what the Russians may have done, also to let this body and the National Security community to develop counter measures and war fighting doctrine to see that it doesn’t occur again," McConnell stated.
McConnell noted Democrats would call for a new investigation by a special prosecutor because US President Donald Trump fired Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey on Tuesday.
Comey told the Senate Intelligence Committee last week that the FBI was engaged in an active probe into possible ties between Trump and Russia.
Russian officials have repeatedly denied allegations of interfering in US elections, and have characterized the charges as an absurd attempt to distract the US public from revelations of corruption and other domestic concerns.
