Comey Should Lead US Senate's Russia Probe - Intelligence Committee Member

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, the FBI director was fired because, according to the administration of US President Donald Trump, he mishandled the probe into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server during her term as Secretary of State. Trump fired Comey based on the recommendation of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

"I had a fun idea in the middle of the night," King told the CNN broadcaster. "The Intelligence Committee ought to hire James Comey to direct our investigation. He's already got his clearances, knows the subject, [and is a] man of integrity."

King added that he plans to float the idea among the committee members later on Wednesday.

Comey told the Senate Intelligence Committee last week that the FBI was engaged in an active probe into possible ties between Trump and Russia.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied allegations of interfering in US elections, and have characterized the charges as an absurd attempt to distract the US public from revelations of corruption and other domestic concerns.