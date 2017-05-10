Pelosi: New Body in Congress Needed for Trump-Russia Probe After Comey Dismissal

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, the FBI director was fired because, according to the administration of US President Donald Trump, he mishandled the probe into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server during her term as Secretary of State. Trump fired Comey based on the recommendation of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Trump scolded Comey in a letter announcing his dismissal, stating, "You are not able to effectively lead" the FBI. As such, a change in leadership was necessary to rebuild trust between the White House and law enforcement.

"The interests of justice demand Congress act immediately to create an independent, bipartisan commission to pursue the Trump-Russia investigation free from the Administration’s attempts to silence it," Pelosi stated.

In January, the US Intelligence Community issued a report stating that Moscow launched a campaign in 2016 aimed at undermining public faith in the US democratic process and building favorable public opinion of then Republican candidate Donald Trump, but has not provided any evidence.

Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a direct denial on Thursday of allegations that his country influenced the 2016 US presidential election.