Trump Slams Dems' Hypocrisy Over Dismissal of Comey Who 'Lost' Everyone's Trust

Assange Mocks FBI Chief Comey's Dismissal by Suggesting He Join Wikileaks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, the FBI director was fired because, according to the administration of US President Donald Trump, he mishandled the probe into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server during her term as Secretary of State. Trump fired Comey based on the recommendation of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

"The Democrats have said some of the worst things about James Comey, including the fact that he should be fired, but now they play so sad!" Trump wrote on his Twitter.

Trump added that the former FBI chief lost the trust of "almost everyone in Washington, Republican and Democrat alike."

The president promised that Comey's successor would "do a better job, bringing back the spirit and prestige of the FBI."

Trump scolded Comey in a letter announcing his dismissal, stating, "You are not able to effectively lead" the FBI. As such, a change in leadership was necessary to rebuild trust between the White House and law enforcement.