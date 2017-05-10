Assange Mocks FBI Chief Comey's Dismissal by Suggesting He Join Wikileaks

Assange added that the fired FBI head "knows where many bodies are buried."

"Mr. Comey knows where many bodies are buried. Working for WikiLeaks is fulfilling. James--don't become another lobbyist for Glock or Donkin," Assange wrote on Twitter.

On Tuesday, the FBI director was fired because, according to the administration of US President Donald Trump, he mishandled the probe into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server during her term as Secretary of State. Trump fired Comey based on the recommendation of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Trump scolded Comey in a letter announcing his dismissal, stating, "You are not able to effectively lead" the FBI. As such, a change in leadership was necessary to rebuild trust between the White House and law enforcement.

Edward Snowden, former National Security Agency (NSA) contractor-turned-whistleblower, also took to Twitter to comment on Comey's surprise dismissal. He called on US citizens to speak out against the dismissal of Comey despite the fact that the ex-head of the FBI "sought for years to jail" Snowden.

"This FBI Director has sought for years to jail me on account of my political activities. If I can oppose his firing, so can you," Snowden wrote.

​The Democrats, including Clinton herself, have blamed the reopening on the FBI investigation into her team's emails for her loss to Trump in November 2016.

Interestingly, recently Clinton yet again commented on Comey's move that probably cost her presidency by saying that she "was on the way to winning until the combination of Jim Comey's letter on October 28 and Russian WikiLeaks raised doubts in the minds of people who were inclined to vote for me but got scared off — and the evidence for that intervening event is, I think, compelling [and] persuasive."