US' 'Democracy'-Driven Anti-Syria Sanctions Yield 'Starkly Opposite Results'

The US sanctions against Syria have been in place since 2004, with former President Barack Obama extending the sanctions against Syria twice, in 2011 and 2012.
Kosachev pointed out that as a result of this Syria was plunged into a devastating civil war and fell victim to a mounting wave of terrorist activity.
“Here is a graphic example of sanctions, purportedly imposed in the name of ‘democracy,’ producing starkly opposite results. Unfortunately, this is exactly what we are going to see happening again and again,” Kosachev emphasized.
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump extended US sanctions against Syria for another year, citing the Syrian government’s alleged use of war chemicals against civilians.
The Syrian government said it had never used chemical weapons against civilians or terrorists active in the country.
Russia condemned the missile attack as a violation of international law and called for a thorough and unbiased investigation into the incident.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)