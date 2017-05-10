Snowden Speaks Out Against FBI Director Comey's Firing

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, the FBI director was removed from his post because, according to the administration of US President Donald Trump, he mishandled the probe into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server during her term as Secretary of State.

Set aside politics: every American should condemn such political interference in the Bureau's work. https://t.co/hROwSMg1vd — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) 9 мая 2017 г.

This FBI Director has sought for years to jail me on account of my political activities. If I can oppose his firing, so can you. https://t.co/zUp5kquy8q — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) 9 мая 2017 г.

​In 2013, Snowden leaked classified documents pertaining to the mass surveillance practices carried out by US authorities around the globe. The following year, Snowden received a three-year residence permit to live in Russia, which was later extended until 2020.