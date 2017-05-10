US Official Confirms Trump, Lavrov to Meet at White House Wednesday

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump and Lavrov are set to meet in the morning at the White House, the official confirmed.

The confirmation comes in the wake of reports saying that Trump will meet Lavrov on Wednesday.

Lavrov is also scheduled to meet with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and they are expected to discuss the crises in Ukraine and Syria.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Tillerson and Lavrov will exchange views on key problems of the international agenda and discuss topical issues of the bilateral relations at the upcoming talks.

On Thursday, the Russian foreign minister will take part in the ministerial meeting of the Arctic Council, an intergovernmental forum comprised of the eight Arctic nations, where the United States will conclude its two-year chairmanship by transferring it to Finland.