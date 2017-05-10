Senator Corker: Trump Administration Laid Out 'Thorough' Case for Firing Comey

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump's administration presented a comprehensive case for terminating FBI Director James Comey, although the timing of the move may be problematic, Senator Bob Corker said in a press release.

"While the case for removal of Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey laid out by Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein was thorough, his removal at this particular time will raise questions," Corker said on Tuesday.

Corker added that the bureau's existing investigations should remain independent until the end. The senator also urged Trump to nominate a well-respected and qualified individual to take over the agency at this critical time.

Earlier in the day, the White House announced that Comey was removed from his post based on clear recommendations from the Justice Department. US Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein stressed in a memo to Trump that Comey mishandled former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s email investigation by closing it without prosecution.