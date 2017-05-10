US Prosecutors Reportedly Issue Subpoenas to Associates of Michael Flynn

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The prosecutors issued grand jury subpoenas to persons with ties to Flynn in order to obtain business records, CNN reported on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, FBI Director James Comey was terminated because, according to the Trump administration, he mishandled the probe into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server during her term as Secretary of State.

Last week, Comey told the US Senate Judiciary Committee that the FBI was engaged in an "active" probe into alleged Trump-Russia ties.

On Tuesday, former Acting US Attorney General Sally Yates in congressional testimony said she warned the Trump administration about hiring Flynn as national security adviser given that he could be compromised because Moscow knew he lied about the nature of talks with Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied allegations of interfering in US elections and having contacts with the Trump campaign, and have characterized the charges as an absurd attempt to distract the US public from revelations of corruption and other pressing domestic concerns.