US Congressman Says Trump's Firing of FBI Director Comey Resembles Cover-Up

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump’s decision to fire FBI Director James Comey reeks of a cover-up and will hinder the probe into the administration’s alleged ties with Russia, Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Committee John Conyers said in a statement.

"Today's actions reek of a cover-up and appear to be part of an ongoing effort by the Trump White House to impede the investigation into Russian ties and interference in our election," Conyers said on Tuesday.

Trump fired Comey earlier Tuesday on the recommendation of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

"Today's action by President Trump completely obliterates any semblance of an independent investigation into Russian efforts to influence our election, and places our nation on the verge of a constitutional crisis," Conyers added.

Conyers said Trump's termination of Comey reaffirmed the need for a full probe into alleged Russian involvement in the US presidential election last November.

© REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts US Senate Majority Leader Urges Swift Appointment of New FBI Chief

"This decision makes it clear that we must have an independent, non-partisan commission to investigate both Russian interference in the US election and allegations of collusion between the government of Vladimir Putin and the Trump campaign," Conyers said.

Trump intends to launch an immediate search to replace the FBI director.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied allegations of interfering in US elections, and have characterized the charges as an absurd attempt to distract the US public from revelations of corruption and other pressing domestic concerns.