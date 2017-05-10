Sanders Says Firing Comey Suggests Trump Has Something to Hide

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Senator Bernie Sanders said in a statement that President Donald Trump's decision to fire FBI Director James Comey appeared to show that the White House is hiding something.

"Donald Trump's decision to fire FBI Director James Comey raises serious questions about what his administration is hiding," Sanders said Tuesday.

Trump fired Comey earlier on Tuesday based on the recommendation of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

"President Trump has repeatedly taken steps to kill inquiries into Russia's involvement in the US election. It is clear that whomever President Trump handpicks to lead the FBI will not be able to objectively carry out this investigation. We need an independent investigation into the Trump campaign's ties to Russia,” Sanders added.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied allegations of interfering in US elections, and have characterized the charges as an absurd attempt to distract the US public from revelations of corruption and other pressing domestic concerns.