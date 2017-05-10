US Senate Majority Leader Urges Swift Appointment of New FBI Chief

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — McConnell in a statement called for the swift appointment of a new FBI director, saying the role was critical to fighting off threats to national security.

"Once the Senate receives a nomination, we look forward to a full, fair and timely confirmation process to fill the director position," McConnell said Tuesday. "This is a critical role that is especially important as America faces serious threats at home and abroad."

President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey earlier on Tuesday based on the recommendation of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Last week, Comey told the US Senate Judiciary Committee that the FBI was engaged in an "active" probe into alleged Trump-Russia ties.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied allegations of interfering in US elections, and have characterized the charges as an absurd attempt to distract the US public from revelations of corruption and other pressing domestic concerns.