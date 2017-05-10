US Lawmaker Wants AG Sessions to Testify to Congress After FBI Chief's Firing

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Congress must immediately hold an emergency hearing to acquire testimony from Attorney General Jeff Sessions after he suggested the firing of the head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation amid a probe of ties between Russia and President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, Congressman Elijah Cummings said.

“Congress needs to have immediate emergency hearings to obtain testimony directly from Attorney General Sessions… it is mind-boggling that the Attorney General — who claimed to have recused himself — was directly involved in the decision to fire Director Comey according to the White House itself,” Cummings stated on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump terminated Comey claiming he mishandled former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s email investigation as advised by the US Attorney General.

Comey’s termination takes place in the middle of an investigation in Russia’s alleged meddling of the US presidential elections in 2016.

Cummings, who is the ranking member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, also called for the immediate testimony of the US deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein and Comey.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied allegations of interfering in US elections, and have characterized the charges as an absurd attempt to distract the US public from revelations of corruption and other pressing domestic concerns.