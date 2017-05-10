Register
03:50 GMT +310 May 2017
Live
    Search
    United Airlines Strikes Again: Simon, Set to Become World’s Biggest Rabbit Dies on Flight

    Big Dead Bunny’s Owner Seeks Damages from Airline After Pet’s Death

    © YouTube/NewsBeat Social
    US
    Get short URL
    15911

    The erstwhile owners of a giant rabbit that died following a United Airlines flight last month are suing for damages, demanding an outside investigation and a review of how the airline handles animals on flights.

    Spirit Airlines
    © AP Photo/ Lynne Sladky
    WATCH: Fists Fly at Fort Lauderdale Airport After Airline Cancels Flights
    The 10-month-old, three-foot-long giant rabbit Simon was travelling from Heathrow to Chicago’s O'Hare International Airport on April 19, where he was found dead. Just three hours before the flight, a vet had declared him “fit as a fiddle.”

    The people who had purchased Simon had hoped to enter him into the Iowa State Fair this summer. They have now given the airline seven days to respond to their complaint – which demands all records in their internal investigation, including surveillance footage.

    The seller, Annette Edwards, a former Playboy model from Worcester, was told that the rare rabbit survived the flight, but had died in the storage room at the airport.

    "The safety and wellbeing of all the animals that travel with us is of the utmost importance to United Airlines and our PetSafe team. We have been in contact with our customer and have offered assistance. We are reviewing this matter,” United Airlines said in a statement after the rabbit’s death.

    United CEO Speaks Before Congress
    © YouTube.com/Kinsola King
    US Lawmakers Chide Beleaguered United Airlines Chief Over Passenger Abuse
    Lawyers for the new owners believe that the rabbit died after being placed in a freezer for 16 hours, and have alleged that the airline cremated the animal’s remains without permission.

    United has denied that the rabbit was placed in a freezer, but have not addressed the cremation allegations.

    “United Airlines can issue any statement they like but their company’s credibility is under question when they immediately cremate the giant rabbit Simon without anyone’s consent,” Guy Cook, lead attorney for the three-person investment group that owned the rabbit, told Reuters. “They destroyed the proof.”

    Simon’s father, Darius, is currently the world’s largest rabbit at 4 feet, 4 inches long. The son was expected to outgrow the elder bunny.

    United recently sparked global outrage after a witness video of passenger David Dao being dragged off his flight went viral. The 69-year-old doctor had been told he needed to give up the seat he had paid for as they had overbooked, and was violently removed when he refused to comply.

    The company recently settled with Dao for an undisclosed amount.

    Related:

    Owner of Simon the Rabbit Says United Airlines Cremation ‘Stinks of a Coverup’
    United Airlines Reaches Settlement With Violently Deplaned Passenger
    Lawyer of Bloodied United Passenger to Represent American Airlines Mom
    United Airlines CEO to Visit China After Incident With Harassed Passenger
    This is What 'Mortal Kombat' United-Airlines-Style Could Look Like
    Tags:
    Lawsuit, Simon the Rabbit, Iowa State Fair, O'Hare International Airport, United Airlines
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From the Red Square to Airbase in Syria: Russia Celebrates WII Victory Day
    From Red Square to Airbase in Syria: Russia Celebrates WWII Victory Day
    Canada Poll Comic
    Giving America the Cold Shoulder
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok