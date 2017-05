WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — McCain said in an interview that he respects President Donald Trump's power to terminate Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey with adequate cause.

"I regret that that took place. The president does have that authority, so I respect that," McCain told NBC News on Tuesday.

© AP Photo/ Evan Vucci US Senator Calls Trump's Decision to Terminate FBI Director Comey 'Outrageous'

Earlier in the day, the White House announced that Trump has made a decision to fire Comey acting on clear recommendations of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Trump stated that in a letter to Comey that the director was not able to effectively lead the bureau.