US Senator Calls Trump's Decision to Terminate FBI Director Comey 'Outrageous'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump terminating James Comey from serving as the FBI chief is a controversial move considering the ongoing investigation of the president’s associates and their ties to Russia, US Senator Ron Wyden said in a statement.

"Donald Trump’s decision to fire him now, in the midst of an investigation into Trump associates and their ties to Russia, is outrageous," Wyden stated on Tuesday.

Wyden urged Comey to immediately be called to testify in an open hearing about the status of the investigation at the time of his termination, the statement said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump terminated Comey on terms that he mishandled former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton email investigation as advised by the US Attorney General.

Comey’s termination takes place in the middle of an investigation in Russia’s alleged meddling of the US presidential elections in 2016.

Russia has denied all allegations of interfering and called them absurd.