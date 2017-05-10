Register
02:19 GMT +310 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Flag of the Islamic State in the conflict zone

    Homegrown Terrorism Rises Sharply in US, Lawmakers Say

    © Sputnik/ Andrey Stenin
    US
    Get short URL
    25310

    A new report released Monday by the US House of Representatives’ Homeland Security Committee indicates domestic radicalization has grown in the US, with 39 recorded cases of homegrown jihadism recorded in 20 states over the last month – an increase of 8 percent since March.

    The committee found in its monthly Terror Threat Snapshot that "Cases of homegrown Islamist extremism in the United States continue to increase as US persons radicalize."

    "Since the September 11 terrorist attacks, there have been 209 homegrown jihadist cases in the United States, of which 132 involved ISIS-related arrests," the snapshot details. 

    German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel addresses a news conference in Berlin Germany, December 19, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Fabrizio Bensch
    Homegrown Terrorism Key Security Challenge for Germany - Vice Chancellor

    The report also made note of recent arrests of those attempting to join extremist groups and carry out terror attacks in the US, like 26-year-old Ohio man Laith Waleed Alebbini, who was arrested before boarding a flight to Chicago, en route to Turkey to join Daesh.

    After being apprehended in January, attempting to illegally enter the Turkish embassy in Washington, DC, Alebbini said, "If I had a bomb on me, I swear to God, three embassies would have gone down." No charges were filed in that incident.

    Two residents of Zion, Illinois – Edward Schimenti, also known as Abdul Wali and  Joseph Jones, also known as Yusuf Abdulhaqq – were arrested two weeks before Alebbini for attempting to supply Daesh with material support. 

    A police officer stands guard after a fatal shooting on the Champs Elysees in Paris, France, Thursday, April 20, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Thibault Camus
    Paris Police Shooting Was a 'Terrorist Attack of a Different Kind'

    Since the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, there have been 209 cases of domestic extremism opened in the US, and more than 20 percent of them were in the last year. More than half of the cases involve arrests made in connection to Daesh.

    As Daesh-held territories in Syria and Iraq are gradually reclaimed from the terrorist group, US Homeland Security Committee chair Rep. Mike McCaul (R-TX) said there’s been a "noticeable shift in the [Daesh’s] directives."

    "With the so-called ISIS 'caliphate' in the Middle East deteriorating, jihadists are increasingly told to stay where they are and carry out attacks at home," he said on Monday. 

    Syrian Ambassador to the United Nations Bashar al-Jaafari addresses the United Nations Security Council during a high level meeting on Syria at the United Nations in Manhattan, New York, U.S
    © REUTERS/ Andrew Kelly
    US, Allies Leading Terrorism in Syria - Syrian Representative to UN

    McCaul said that the recent shooting in Paris ahead of the French presidential election that left one police officer dead, “illustrates ISIS’ attempts to instill fear and disrupt Western life. America is showing the world that we will no longer stand idly by while freedom is endangered, and we will continue to take the fight to those who wish us harm – at home and abroad."

    US officials estimated in February that about 1,900 of the 7,000 Western fighters who left their home countries to fight for Daesh were making their way back to Europe, which could put the US at risk because regional security resources have been "stretched to the limit."

    During a congressional testimony, former CIA director David Petraeus said "We have to recognize that as [ISIS is] defeated in Iraq and Syria, if they're not killed and if they don't melt into the population in those areas and retire from a life of extremism, they will go home and they will go home to European services," according to the Washington Free Beacon.

    Related:

    US-Led Coalition Hits Daesh Tunnels in Syria's Palmyra - Joint Task Force
    US State Dept. Warns Congress of Mounting Civilian Deaths in Anti-Daesh Fight
    At Least Seven Daesh Terrorists Killed By US Airstrike in Eastern Afghanistan
    Here We Go Again: US May Keep Troops in Iraq Even After Daesh Is Ousted
    Turkish Police Detain 12 Daesh Suspects in Southern Province
    Tags:
    Daesh militants, homegrown extremism, Homeland Security, report, Daesh, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From the Red Square to Airbase in Syria: Russia Celebrates WII Victory Day
    From Red Square to Airbase in Syria: Russia Celebrates WWII Victory Day
    Canada Poll Comic
    Giving America the Cold Shoulder
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok