US House Democrat Questions Trump Adviser Conway's Ties to Polling Firm

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US House Oversight Committee Ranking Member Elijah Cummings in a letter on Tuesday asked a polling company founded by President Donald Trump's adviser Kellyanne Conway to reveal whether the White House aide has divested her ownership interest in the firm to eliminate any conflicts of interest.

"Based on public reports to date, it does not appear that Ms. Conway has divested her ownership interest in The Polling Company, raising questions whether she has conflicts of interest on matters relating to the company's current, former or prospective clients," Cummings said in a letter to Brett Loyd, president and CEO of The Polling Company, Inc./Woman Trend, which Conway founded in 1995.

Cummings asked The Polling Company to reveal whether Conway retains any ownership interest in the firm and to provide additional information and documents, including a list of the company's current clients.

Conway served as Trump's campaign manager in the 2016 presidential election. Since Trump's inauguration, she has served as counselor to the president, a role which requires her to adhere to ethics laws governing the conduct of federal employees.