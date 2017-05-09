US Lacks Capability to Deter Russian Influence Operations - Cyber Command Head

© AP Photo/ Evan Vucci Trump Administration Fails to Deliver Promised Cyber Deterrence Policy - McCain

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Rogers explained that the United States needs to develop a deterrence capability to keep other countries from engaging in attacks like the ones during the 2016 presidential election.

"We lack an effective, integrated and coordinated capability to detect and counter the kind of influence operations that Russia now routinely and continuously conducts," Rogers told the US Senate Armed Services Committee. "We do not yet have a strategy or capability to deter such actions through the demonstrated ability to conduct our own operations of this type."

Moreover, Rogers added that such capability should include the ability to threaten what key leaders of other countries value the most.

In the case of Russia, Rogers suggested that a credible deterrent would be able to threaten the financial well-being and status of Russian leaders in order to deter influence operations and cyberattacks against the United States.

Democrats and some Republicans in the United States have accused the Russian government of interfering in the 2016 election by masterminding the hack of the Democratic National Committee’s email servers and releasing the stolen emails to WikiLeaks.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied the allegations calling them absurd and saying Moscow does not interfere in the electoral processes of other countries.