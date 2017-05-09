US Lacks Capability to Deter Russian Influence Operations - Cyber Command Head

"We lack an effective, integrated and coordinated capability to detect and counter the kind of influence operations that Russia now routinely and continuously conducts," Rogers told the US Senate Armed Services Committee. "We do not yet have a strategy or capability to deter such actions through the demonstrated ability to conduct our own operations of this type."
Moreover, Rogers added that such capability should include the ability to threaten what key leaders of other countries value the most.
Democrats and some Republicans in the United States have accused the Russian government of interfering in the 2016 election by masterminding the hack of the Democratic National Committee’s email servers and releasing the stolen emails to WikiLeaks.
Russian officials have repeatedly denied the allegations calling them absurd and saying Moscow does not interfere in the electoral processes of other countries.
All comments
Show new comments (0)