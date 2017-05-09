Trump Administration Fails to Deliver Promised Cyber Deterrence Policy - McCain

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — McCain said that despite the lack of action from the executive branch, the Senate Armed Services Committee has been working to foster the development of such a strategy.

"We were hopeful that after years without any serious effort to develop a cyber deterrence policy from the last administration, the new administration promised one within 90 days of the inauguration," McCain said. "But 90 days have come and gone, and no such policy and strategy have been provided."