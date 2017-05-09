US Treasury Department Unveils New Website to Track Federal Spending

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The release stated that visitors to the site, www.Beta.USAspending.gov, will be able to search spending by location, federal agency, specific government program, or type of spending.

"The new site provides taxpayers with the ability to track nearly $4 trillion in government spending from Washington, DC directly into their communities and cities," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is quoted as saying in the release.

The data on the site will be put together by the Treasury Department with assistance of other agencies and will be updated quarterly, the release added.