Most US Voters Believe Clinton Lost Election Due to Outside Forces

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — That's up from 39 percent who believed outside forces caused her loss when asked the same question in December.

"A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 44 percent of likely US voters believe the most likely reason Clinton lost the election is outside factors beyond her control," a press release about the poll stated.

The release noted 43 percent of those polled believed Clinton’s loss was due to her weakness as a candidate, while just 11 percent thought it was because of the strength of her opponent, Donald Trump.

The poll had a margin of error of three percentage points.