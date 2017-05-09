Northrop Grumman Wins $332 Million for Missile Defense Systems Integration

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The US Missile Defense Agency has awarded Northrop Grumman Space & Mission Systems an almost one third of a billion dollar contract to integrate the National Ballistic Missile Defense System, the Department of Defense said in a press release.
"Northrop Grumman Space & Mission Systems Corporation [of] Colorado Springs, Colorado is being awarded $332 million for a modification to the Joint National Integration Center Research and Development contract," the release stated on Monday.
"Under the modification, the contractor will continue to provide Missile Defense Agency and Department of Defense with enterprise-level technical integration and Ballistic Missile Defense System (BMDS)-level operational integration products and services," the Defense Department noted.
The work will include the development, test and evaluation of integrated missile defense capabilities; support for missile defense readiness, wargame command and control procedures, operational concepts and doctrinal requirements and operational support, the announcement said.
