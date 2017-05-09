Northrop Grumman Wins $332 Million for Missile Defense Systems Integration

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The US Missile Defense Agency has awarded Northrop Grumman Space & Mission Systems an almost one third of a billion dollar contract to integrate the National Ballistic Missile Defense System, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Northrop Grumman Space & Mission Systems Corporation [of] Colorado Springs, Colorado is being awarded $332 million for a modification to the Joint National Integration Center Research and Development contract," the release stated on Monday.

The new order brings the total value of the integration contract from $3.1850 billion to $4.182 billion, the Defense Department acknowledged. Work on the new extension contract will be carried out over a nine month period ending on May 4, 2018, the release added.

"Under the modification, the contractor will continue to provide Missile Defense Agency and Department of Defense with enterprise-level technical integration and Ballistic Missile Defense System (BMDS)-level operational integration products and services," the Defense Department noted.

The work will include the development, test and evaluation of integrated missile defense capabilities; support for missile defense readiness, wargame command and control procedures, operational concepts and doctrinal requirements and operational support, the announcement said.