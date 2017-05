WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — BAE Systems Information and ESI have received a $12.8 million US Air Force contract to develop a set of advanced space enterprise command and control tools and capability technologies, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

“BAE Systems Information and ESI [of] San Diego, California has been awarded a $12.8 million… contract for knowledge-based space test-bed architecture,” the release stated Monday.

Under the terms of the contract the company will develop an innovative space evaluation and analysis test-bed to help develop advanced space enterprise command and control tools and capability technologies, the Defense Department added.