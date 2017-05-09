Lockheed Martin’s New 4-Rotor Drone Designed to Boost Military Intel Missions

© AFP 2017/ Bonny Schoonakker US Drone Strike Kills 6 Taliban Militants in Central Afghan Wardak Province

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A new four-rotor unmanned aerial system (UAS) enables US and other military forces to securely complete sensitive intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions, US defense contractor Lockheed Martin stated in a press release.

“The newest version of Lockheed Martin’s Indago quadrotor unmanned aerial system (UAS), Indago 3 now enables military customers to securely complete sensitive ISR missions with the addition of TrellisWare Technologies MANET software products,” the release said on Monday.

The enhanced Indago 3 system offers improved propulsion technology for reduced noise signature and extended flight time, a military-grade encrypted and secure data link, secure video dissemination across multi-node networks and long-range radio distance operations at low-altitudes, the company said.

Indago 3 has a flight time of up to 50 minutes, a range of 10 kilometers (six miles) and a cruise speed of 25 mph and can operate at temperatures as low as 30-degrees Fahrenheit below zero, and as high as 120 degrees Fahrenheit, Lockheed Martin said.