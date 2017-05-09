Colorado Teacher Put on Leave After Students Smash Trump Piñata

The unnamed teacher is employed at Roosevelt High School, and on Monday officials said an investigation into the incident was underway. The social media post featuring the photos has since been removed.

The school district posted a statement on Facebook, saying, "It has come to the attention of the Weld County School District RE-5J Johnstown-Milliken leadership that on Friday May 5, during a Spanish class at Roosevelt high school, President Donald John Trump’s picture was placed on a piñata as part of a Cinco De Mayo event. Facebook photos show the piñata, the piñata tied to a tree, and a student with a bat in hand near the piñata."

It continued, "The teacher in charge of this class has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation by the school district that will commence on Monday, May 8."

"This was an incredibly disrespectful act that does not reflect the values of Roosevelt High School or the school district," School Superintendent Dr. Martin Foster stated.

Lesley Hollywood, whose daughter attends Roosevelt, complained about the video on her Facebook page, saying it was inappropriate even though she’s not a Trump supporter herself.

"Now it's no secret I didn't vote for Trump, and I'm certainly not his biggest fan. I'd be outraged by this if it was Obama or Bush or Clinton. It's really unbelievable, especially right here in little ol' Johnstown, Colorado (a town which is honestly fairly conservative) … I will definitely be taking this up with the school," she wrote.