05:05 GMT +309 May 2017
    President Donald Trump listens during a news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 12, 2017.

    Colorado Teacher Put on Leave After Students Smash Trump Piñata

    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    US
    0 6702

    A high school teacher in Weld County, Colorado has been placed on administrative leave after photos of students beating a Cinco de Mayo piñata featuring US President Donald Trump’s image surfaced on social media.

    The unnamed teacher is employed at Roosevelt High School, and on Monday officials said an investigation into the incident was underway. The social media post featuring the photos has since been removed.

    The school district posted a statement on Facebook, saying, "It has come to the attention of the Weld County School District RE-5J Johnstown-Milliken leadership that on Friday May 5, during a Spanish class at Roosevelt high school, President Donald John Trump’s picture was placed on a piñata as part of a Cinco De Mayo event. Facebook photos show the piñata, the piñata tied to a tree, and a student with a bat in hand near the piñata." 

    Children play at a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Sunland Park, U.S. opposite the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico November 18, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Jose Luis Gonzalez
    Trump Administration Has Not Done Math on US-Mexico Wall Yet

    It continued, "The teacher in charge of this class has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation by the school district that will commence on Monday, May 8."

    "This was an incredibly disrespectful act that does not reflect the values of Roosevelt High School or the school district," School Superintendent Dr. Martin Foster stated.

    Lesley Hollywood, whose daughter attends Roosevelt, complained about the video on her Facebook page, saying it was inappropriate even though she’s not a Trump supporter herself.

    "Now it's no secret I didn't vote for Trump, and I'm certainly not his biggest fan. I'd be outraged by this if it was Obama or Bush or Clinton. It's really unbelievable, especially right here in little ol' Johnstown, Colorado (a town which is honestly fairly conservative) … I will definitely be taking this up with the school," she wrote.

