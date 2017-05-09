Trump Not Making Relationships Great Again, Drives Couples to Divorce

In order to determine how the political environment in the country was impacting romantic relationships, researchers conducted a survey with 1,000 participants in mid-April. A quarter of all respondents — 24 percent, and a whopping 42 percent of millennials — said that since Trump was elected, they and their partner have disagreed or fought about politics like never before.
"Passionately opposing points of views are not only driving wedges between strangers and even friends, but we are now seeing evidence that this dissent is having a detrimental impact on Americans' marriages and relationships," the report said.
New York-based divorce attorney Lois Brenner confirmed the rise of political incompatibility, saying that in her entire career she's never seen so many couples have troubles over political views, rather than over things like money.
"In my 35 years of matrimonial practice, I have never seen so many couples split over a political disagreement as with the Trump election. The essence is: you must agree with me," she told FOX Business.
"Among Americans who did not vote for Trump and who are not in a relationship with a partner who voted for Trump, a third (33 percent) would consider divorce if they had a spouse who voted for Donald Trump," Wakefield stated, adding that among Millennials the number jumps to a shocking 43 percent.
Separately, two unrelated online dating surveys suggest that Democrats are especially unlikely to date a Trump-supporter, rather than vice versa.
