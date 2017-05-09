US Senate Approves Heather Wilson to Be New Air Force Secretary

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Senate has confirmed the nomination of Heather Wilson to be the next Air Force secretary.

The senators overwhelmingly supported Wilson's nomination in a 76-22 vote on Monday.

After being nominated for the post in January, Wilson said she will do her best to strengthen American air and space power to keep the United States safe.

Wilson has served as president of the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology since 2013.

Prior to that position, Wilson served in the US Congress from 1998 to 2009, where she was a senior member of the House or Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee and chaired the Subcommittee on Technical and Tactical Intelligence. In addition, Wilson served on the Armed Services Committee.