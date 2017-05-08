Trump Revised Travel Ban Addresses Discrimination Concerns - Solicitor General

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump revised an executive order temporarily suspending immigration from six Muslim-majority nations to address concerns from US courts that the order was discriminatory, Wall said.

"The president went back and, in response to concerns that the courts had raised… revised the order," Wall stated.

Trump removed Iraq from the list of banned nations, took out a provision dealing with religious minorities and changed the indefinite suspension of Syrian refugees in the second executive order, wall explained.

© REUTERS/ Brian Snyder Texas Attorney General Leads 13-State Coalition Backing Trump Travel Ban

The solicitor general made the argument before the appeals court in response to a lawsuit by the International Refugee Assistance Project against Trump’s revised immigration order issued in March.

The US government appealed a Maryland court’s blocking of the order, which imposes a 90-day ban on travelers from Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen and freezes Syrian refugee admissions for 120 days.

The second executive order replaced Trump’s original order issued five days after his inauguration.