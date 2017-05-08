North Korea Detention of Fourth US Citizen 'Concerning' - White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Sunday, media reported that a fourth US citizen was detained a day earlier by Pyongyang on suspicion of hostile acts.

"Obviously this is concerning, we’re well aware of it and we’re going to work through the embassy of Sweden, that has an embassy in North Korea, through our State Department to seek release of the individuals there," Spicer stated.

The detainee, the report added, was identified as Kim Hak-song, who was a US professor working at the Pyongyang University of Science and Technology. Hak-song is the second US professor at the university to have been detained.

On April 21, former US-Korean professor Kim Sang-duk was arrested by at the Pyongyang International Airport after spending nearly a month in North Korea working on humanitarian activities.