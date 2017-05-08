Register
21:30 GMT +308 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Ivanka Trump, left, daughter of President Donald Trump, dances with her husband Jared Kushner at the Liberty Ball, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington.

    Trump's Son-in-Law Urged to Recuse Himself From All China Matters

    © AP Photo/ Patrick Semansky
    US
    Get short URL
    0 5530

    The US Office of Government Ethics should ensure that President Donald Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner recuses himself from all policy matters on China due to a potential conflict of interest, a watchdog group said in press release on Monday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Kushner has faced a wave of criticism after his family staged events in China last week in a bid to lure wealthy Chinese investors into luxury developments with the prospect of receiving US green cards in return.

    "Reports published about the efforts by the Kushner family in China to obtain investors in the Kushner family business enterprise only confirm that there is a clear and compelling case that Mr. Kushner needs to publicly recuse himself promptly from all policy matters dealing with China," Democracy 21 wrote in a letter sent to the head of the Office of Government Ethics on Monday, the release stated.

    Ivanka Trump arrives to speak on the last day of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016, in Cleveland, Ohio
    © AFP 2017/ Brendan Smialowski
    Soft Power: Ivanka Trump Craze Sweeps China
    "Jared Kushner cannot have it both ways. He cannot serve as a Senior Adviser to President Trump with unprecedented policy responsibilities and continue to own extensive business holdings, without facing continuing conflict of interest and appearance of conflicts of interest problems," Democracy 21 President Fred Wertheimer said, according to the release.

    Kushner is married to Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump. As members of the White House staff, both Kushner and Ivanka Trump are subject to federal conflict-of-interest laws, which carry criminal penalties when violated.

    Related:

    Chinese Factory Workers for Ivanka Trump’s Brand Make About $1 Per Hour
    Soft Power: Ivanka Trump Craze Sweeps China
    What Makes Ivanka Trump Such a Powerful Business 'Ambassador' to China
    Charming China: How Ivanka Trump is Selling the US to the Celestial Empire
    Tags:
    Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Female Face of WWII: Soviet Pilots, Snipers and Partisans
    Female Faces of WWII: Soviet Pilots, Snipers and Partisans
    Global Port Authority
    Global Port Authority
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok