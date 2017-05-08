Trump's Son-in-Law Urged to Recuse Himself From All China Matters

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Kushner has faced a wave of criticism after his family staged events in China last week in a bid to lure wealthy Chinese investors into luxury developments with the prospect of receiving US green cards in return.
"Reports published about the efforts by the Kushner family in China to obtain investors in the Kushner family business enterprise only confirm that there is a clear and compelling case that Mr. Kushner needs to publicly recuse himself promptly from all policy matters dealing with China," Democracy 21 wrote in a letter sent to the head of the Office of Government Ethics on Monday, the release stated.
Kushner is married to Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump. As members of the White House staff, both Kushner and Ivanka Trump are subject to federal conflict-of-interest laws, which carry criminal penalties when violated.
