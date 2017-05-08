Trump's Son-in-Law Urged to Recuse Himself From All China Matters

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Kushner has faced a wave of criticism after his family staged events in China last week in a bid to lure wealthy Chinese investors into luxury developments with the prospect of receiving US green cards in return.

"Reports published about the efforts by the Kushner family in China to obtain investors in the Kushner family business enterprise only confirm that there is a clear and compelling case that Mr. Kushner needs to publicly recuse himself promptly from all policy matters dealing with China," Democracy 21 wrote in a letter sent to the head of the Office of Government Ethics on Monday, the release stated.

© AFP 2017/ Brendan Smialowski Soft Power: Ivanka Trump Craze Sweeps China

"Jared Kushner cannot have it both ways. He cannot serve as a Senior Adviser to President Trump with unprecedented policy responsibilities and continue to own extensive business holdings, without facing continuing conflict of interest and appearance of conflicts of interest problems," Democracy 21 President Fred Wertheimer said, according to the release.

Kushner is married to Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump. As members of the White House staff, both Kushner and Ivanka Trump are subject to federal conflict-of-interest laws, which carry criminal penalties when violated.