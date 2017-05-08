Trump Administration Appoints 7 New Immigration Court Judges

© AFP 2017/ PAUL J. RICHARDS US Immigration Agency Sued for Ignoring Data Request on Trump Muslim Ban

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump made fighting against illegal immigration one of his top priorities since he took office in January. The president signed a number of executive orders that expand the government’s powers to detain and deport people who have violated US immigration laws.

"After a thorough application process, Attorney General Jeff Sessions appointed Nina M. Carbone, Jennifer I. Gaz, Charlotte S. Marquez, Jose L. Penalosa Jr., Donald W. Thompson, David C. Whipple, and Ryan R. Wood to their new positions," the release stated.

In April, Sessions told reporters that President Donald Trump's administration aimed to put 50 immigration judges on the bench in 2017 to expedite deportations of illegal aliens from the United States. The Attorney General noted that the current hiring timeframe of 18-24 months would be reduced.

The Justice Department also announced in April that another 75 immigration judges would be hired in 2018 to address the heavy backlog in immigration courts.