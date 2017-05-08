US House Dems Urge Trump to Nominate Diplomatic Security Head

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The lawmakers noted that Trump made the 2012 attack on a US diplomatic facility in the Libyan city of Benghazi a central issue of his presidential campaign.

"Over 100 days into your administration, in the office most directly responsible for their [diplomats’] safety — that of Assistant Secretary of State for Diplomatic Security — there sits an empty desk. And as long as that office remains empty, you are putting American diplomats at unnecessary risk," the letter to Trump stated.

© AP Photo/ Evan Vucci McCain Slams Tillerson Over Prioritizing US Interests Instead of Values in Foreign Policy

Furthermore, the letter urged Trump and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to implement new security requirements signed into law last year under the Department of State Authorities Act.

The State Department Bureau of Diplomatic Security protects diplomats at 275 missions in more than 160 nations, and also ensures the protection of "soft targets," including schools attended by the children of US foreign service personnel.