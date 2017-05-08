Obama Warned Trump Against Hiring Flynn in Oval Office Meeting After Election

© AP Photo/ Lauren Victoria Burke Trump Reminds Flynn Was Given Highest Security Clearance by Obama, Blames 'Fake Media' for Lack of Coverage

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Obama told Trump not to hire Flynn in a meeting at the White House less than 48 hours after the November 2016 election, three former Obama administration officials confirmed to NBC News.

A senior Trump official told the media outlet on Monday that Obama did talk to Trump about Flynn, making clear he was "not a fan of Michael Flynn."

The White House said it fired Flynn for lying to Vice President Mike Pence about conversations with Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak. Flynn originally said sanctions against Russia were not discussed in his conversations with Kislyak, but then admitted they were mentioned.

Later on Monday, former Acting Attorney General Yates is set to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee as part of an investigation into the alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

US media reported Yates gave a warning to the White House about Flynn and his conversations with Kislyak three weeks before he was fired.