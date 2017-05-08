Trump Reminds Flynn Was Given Highest Security Clearance by Obama Administration

"General Flynn was given the highest security clearance by the Obama Administration — but the Fake News seldom likes talking about that," Trump wrote on Twitter.
General Flynn was given the highest security clearance by the Obama Administration — but the Fake News seldom likes talking about that.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 8 мая 2017 г.
Late April, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Flynn had received his security clearance from the Obama administration.
"When General Flynn came into the White House, he had an active security clearance that was issued during the [former President Barack] Obama administration with all the information that’s being discussed that occurred in 2015," Spicer said.
Former White House Communications Director Jen Psaki commented on the claim by saying that attempts by members of Trump’s administration to sidestep the controversy over former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn by blaming the previous administration "an absurd blame game."
She noted that the responsibility in vetting Flynn belongs on the incoming administration, adding that "clearly that wasn't done."
"These decisions are not made by political appointees like myself. They’re made by career officials who serve through decades of different administrations with different presidents at the helm," Psaki said.
Russia has repeatedly denied attempting to influence the outcome of the US presidential election, calling the allegations absurd.
All comments
Show new comments (0)