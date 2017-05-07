Register
18:12 GMT +307 May 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A view shows the command center for the newly opened ballistic missile defense site at Deveselu air base, Romania, May 12, 2016.

    Changing the Enemy: What's Behind US Reviewing its Missile Defense Doctrine

    © REUTERS/ Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea
    US
    Get short URL
    0 541 0 0

    United States Defense Secretary James Mattis has ordered a review of the national ballistic missile defense system, according to a statement on the Pentagon’s official website.

    The review is aimed at "identifying ways to strengthen missile-defense capabilities, rebalancing homeland and theater defense priorities and providing the necessary policy and strategy framework for the nation's missile defense systems," according to chief Pentagon spokesperson Dana White.

    The review will be conducted concurrent to the Nuclear Posture Review and will be led by Deputy Defense Secretary Robert Work and Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Paul Selva. The review will also involve interagency partners interested in the matter.

    Shift in Priorities

    Vasily Kashin, a Russian military expert and research fellow at the Moscow-based Higher School of Economics, noted that the review is not surprising because the US missile defense doctrine is regularly updated.

    DPRK leader Kim Jong-il, center, at a ceremony to open a new residential area on Ryomyong Street in Pyongyang.
    © Sputnik/ Ilya Pitalev
    Tillerson: US Ready to Slap More Sanctions on North Korea
    "The missile defense review is a necessary measure. It is routine for any technically sophisticated plan. I’m not expecting any surprise from the process. Washington has repeatedly said that its missile defense is not directed against Russia and China. I don’t think the updated doctrine will mention the Russian or Chinese threat," Kashin said in an interview with RT.

    At the same time, the analyst suggested that taking into account the recent developments focus will be moved from Iran to North Korea.

    "In the recent year, a significant re-evaluation has been made into Pyongyang’s military and technical capabilities. While regarding Iran, a more capable country in terms of missile weapons, the situation has been more or less stable, the situation around North Korea has significantly deteriorated," Kashin pointed out.

    In Obama’s Footsteps

    The expert stressed that in general terms the plan of US President Donald Trump is pretty similar to the policy of his predecessor Barack Obama. Washington is likely to continue the modernization of the US defense industry since the trend complies with Trump’s campaign promise to make America great again.

    Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptors arrive at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, in this handout picture provided by the United States Forces Korea (USFK) and released by Yonhap on March 7, 2017. Picture taken on March 6, 2017
    © REUTERS/ USFK/Yonhap
    THAAD Anti-Missile Defense Is Put in Place in South Korea as Local Residents Clash with Police
    "Trump has repeatedly stressed that the US military and defense industry should be strengthened, in order to provide American military dominance around the world. But in fact, the majority of his initiatives are a continuation of the plans from Obama’s term, except for the plan to expand the navy’s size. Those military decisions made during Obama’s presidency are not being reconsidered now. At the time, they were already very serious and ambitious," the expert said.

    Kashin’s assumption was echoed by Anton Mardasov, a military analyst and senior expert at the Institute for Innovative Development think-tank.

    According to Mardasov, when it comes to the military doctrine Trump will not go against the existing system, even if US generals designated Russia as the number one threat.

    Missile launch
    © Flickr/ National Museum of the U.S. Navy
    US Military Pays $3 Billion to Design Next-Generation Missile Defense
    "Why would Trump need to be against the US missile defense doctrine which may be directed against Russia? He has long said that the US doesn’t have nuclear parity. One of his first orders was the Nuclear Posture Review. Trump shares the view of the Pentagon. In turn, the Pentagon will insist that the missile defense should be expanded, including in Europe and around the world," he told RT.

    Mardasov underscored that Washington’s military priorities do not significantly depend on the person in the president’s chair.

    "The US military planning is conducted regardless of who is President because it is crucial for national security. Priorities can change, but based on intelligence data, not president’s opinion. In turn, president relies on his advisers. As a result, the doctrine is unlikely to change dramatically. Trump will not make any unexpected moves," the expert suggested.

    Covert Strike Component

    In this photo provided by U.S. Forces Korea, trucks carrying U.S. missile launchers and other equipment needed to set up the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defense system arrive at the Osan air base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Monday, March 6, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ U.S. Force Korea
    US to Continue to Deploy Missile Defense Elements in Asia Pacific Region - Embassy
    Moscow has repeatedly expressed concern over the deployment of US missile defense to Europe. The Russian Defense Ministry said that the US missile defense sites in Europe and missile defense ships near Russia’s territory create a "covert component" for a potential missile nuclear strike.

    In addition, the buildup of the US missile shield fuels a potential arms race and forces other nations to take responsive measures.

    According to estimates by the Russian military, in the last 15 years, Washington invested $130 billion in missile defense. In the coming five years, another $55 billion will be unveiled.

    Traditions of the Cold War

    On May 4, Gen. Raymond Thomas, commander of US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), identified Russia as one of five "current and enduring" threats to the United States. He said the four other threats were North Korea, Iran, China, and terrorism.

    He also claimed that Russia has re-emerged as a "strategic competitor of the US around the globe."

    Russia’s Defense Ministry spokesman slammed the Pentagon on Saturday for failing to identify security risks after Thomas’ remark.

    "This fixation of some Pentagon generals on Cold War stereotypes and their lack of awareness of real security risks are nothing new to us," Gen. Igor Konashenkov said in a statement.

    He also criticized the US military for their "hawkish anti-Russian rhetoric in keeping with the best traditions of the Cold War."

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    US Missile Defense Allows Covert Nuclear Strike Against Russia - General Staff
    Radar Part of US Missile Defense Program on Schedule - Lockheed Martin
    Russia's Air Defense on High Alert After N Korean Missile Launch - Top Lawmaker
    Raytheon Wins $327Mln to Manufacture Missile Defense Radar for Navy
    Tags:
    missile defence, military spending, national security, Pentagon, James Mattis, Donald Trump, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Corgi, Reindeer and Guinea Pig: Animals Serving in Police Around the World
    Corgi, Reindeer and Guinea Pig: Animals Serving in Police Around the World
    Global Port Authority
    Global Port Authority
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok