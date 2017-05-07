Trump Accuses 'Fake Media' of Not Asking About 'Dems Dealings With Russia'

"When will the Fake Media ask about the Dems dealings with Russia & why the DNC [Democratic National Committee] wouldn't allow the FBI to check their server or investigate?" Trump wrote on Twitter.

When will the Fake Media ask about the Dems dealings with Russia & why the DNC wouldn't allow the FBI to check their server or investigate? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 7 мая 2017 г.

Earlier, Trump accused his rival in the presidential race Hillary Clinton and her campaign team of alleged ties with Russia.

"Why isn't the House Intelligence Committee looking into the Bill & Hillary deal that allowed big Uranium to go to Russia, Russian speech money to Bill, the Hillary Russian 'reset,' praise of Russia by Hillary, or Podesta’s Russian Company?" Trump wrote on Twitter late March, adding that "Trump Russia story is a hoax."

Why isn't the House Intelligence Committee looking into the Bill & Hillary deal that allowed big Uranium to go to Russia, Russian speech…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 28 марта 2017 г.

…money to Bill, the Hillary Russian "reset," praise of Russia by Hillary, or Podesta Russian Company. Trump Russia story is a hoax. #MAGA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 28 марта 2017 г.

© AP Photo/ Charlie Neibergall Top Dems' Lobbyists Giving Money to Clinton Team Have Ties to Russia - Reports

Earlier, media reports suggested that Tony Podesta, brother of the former chairman of Clinton's campaign John Podesta, had allegedly received $20,000 from Russia's largest bank Sberbank in the first quarter of 2016 to "clarify the scope of sanctions imposed by Executive Order 13660."

Earlier this month, Trump refuted claims about his ties to prominent Russians, contained in a dossier circulated in the media in January and reportedly compiled by a former intelligence officer from the United Kingdom.

Russia refuted the allegations as groundless and unsubstantiated, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying that Moscow did not have official contacts with the Trump's team during the presidential campaign.