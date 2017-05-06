Register
    US military guards walk within Camp Delta military-run prison, at the Guantanamo Bay US Naval Base, Cuba. File photo

    Gitmo's New Lease on Life: Trump Won't Shut Down Torture Camp For 'Bad Guys'

    © AP Photo/ Brennan Linsley
    US
    President Donald Trump signed a law banning the transfer of prisoners from the US-run Guantanamo Bay detention center in Cuba to the United States and other countries. In other words, the prison will continue to run as a secret American detention facility, according to RT.

    A hooded demonstrator is seen at a protest calling for the closure of the Guantanamo Bay detention facility in front of the White House on May 18, 2013 in Washington, DC.
    © AFP 2017/ Mandel Ngan
    'Coarsening the Soul of America': Guantanamo Bay Prison Turns 15
    A law prohibiting the transfer of Guantanamo Bay detainees to other prisons in the US and beyond was inked by President Donald Trump, RT reported, referring to the White House's press service.

    Earlier, the US leader expressed his dissatisfaction with the fact that the prisoners imprisoned by his predecessor Barack Obama did not become law-abiding citizens and "returned to the battlefield."

    During his election campaign, Trump promised to "fill the prison with bad guys"; when he became president, he said that it is necessary to put an end to the release of prisoners from Guantanamo.

    In February, the New York Times published an alleged draft of Trump's decree which stipulated that Daesh terrorists should be put in the Guantanamo detention center.

    The newspaper said that the decree allegedly called for more active use of the prison, which was supposed to be closed under former US President Barack Obama.

    Unlike Trump, Obama had repeatedly underscored the need to close the American prison in Cuba, something that was opposed by Congress.
    In his farewell message in January 2017, the outgoing US President pointed the finger at Congressmen, saying that if it hadn’t been for them, it would have been easy to close the prison, and that he could have done it several years ago.

    According to Obama, the ban on sending Guantanamo prisoners to American territory "does not make sense," since no one has yet managed to escape from the military prison.

    During his presidential term, Obama managed to significantly reduce the number of Guantanamo prisoners, although he was dissatisfied with these results.

    "Allocating millions of dollars for the maintenance of 41 prisoners at an isolated facility in Cuba is out of line with the values or interests of the nation," Obama said, adding that "this is about closing a chapter in our history."

    In January, the US media reported that Trump was allegedly preparing a decree on reviving the CIA's "secret prisons" outside the United States, a document that would cancel Obama's decision to wrap up the controversial program.

    The guard tower of Camp Six detention facility of the Joint Detention Group at the US Naval Station in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba (File)
    © AFP 2017/ JIM WATSON
    Guantanamo Bay Gets New Boss Under Trump
    The White House, however, refused to provide information about the US Administration's alleged involvement in this document, according to RT.
    The prison at Guantanamo became infamous in 2004, when information about prisoners being tortured there leaked into the press.

    According to the leaked documents, after the 9/11 attacks the CIA began to use methods of interrogation against suspected terrorists in Guantanamo that included sleep deprivation, simulated drowning, the threat of murder and sexual violence.

